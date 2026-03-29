Bloodthirsty MAGA Senator Pauses Warmongering to Go to Disney

Congress’s most bloodthirsty advocate for President Donald Trump’s war on Iran took a break from warmongering to hang out with Mickey Mouse.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch proponent of the overseas military action not formally authorized by Congress that began just over a month ago, was spotted decompressing at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

The 70-year-old lawmaker, who has no children and has never been married, was seen eating breakfast at the Chef Mickey’s restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort on Sunday morning, the outlet reported.

An eyewitness told the tabloid that Graham was seen talking to a young woman and a child at a table.

Graham speaks during a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb 3, 2026, in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

One photo obtained by the outlet shows the hawkish lawmaker pouring himself a cup of coffee while an employee in a Minnie Mouse costume meets a family to his left, and another depicts the senator waiting in the buffet line.

“I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” the South Carolina senator told TMZ. “I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

Graham and Trump on the golf course. Graham claims he acted as a war hawk on the links, convincing Trump to commit to a war whilst on the fairways. Lindsey Graham/X

The Daily Beast reached out to Graham for comment.

The GOP senator is not shy about his bloodthirsty stance on the U.S.-Israeli offensive that began on Feb. 28, which so far has resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,000 people in Iran as well as 13 American service members.

On March 8, Graham, who has long advocated for American intervention in Iran, appeared on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to rhapsodize about the war, raving that, “We’re going to blow the Hell out of these people.”

“This regime is on death row now,” he said. “It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time….you can’t do it by talking.”

Graham bragged about his role in convincing the president to pull the trigger on war after having visited Israel numerous times in recent months to meet with the country’s intelligence community.

Graham's plot to get Trump to go to war with Iran has been years in the making. Ammar Awad/REUTERS

“They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,” the MAGA senator, who has reportedly received over $4.6 million in AIPAC funding, said about Israel to the Wall Street Journal.

However, his hawkish stance on the conflict has proven too much even for some of his GOP colleagues, who have gone so far as to demand that his Oval Office access be revoked.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents the first congressional district in Graham’s home state, told CNN that Trump’s golfing buddy was part of the “Washington war machine.”