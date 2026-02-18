Ivanka Trump Called Out Over Lunar New Year Fashion Faux Pas

Ivanka Trump wore the wrong color to ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year on a positive note.

President Trump’s firstborn daughter marked the Chinese Lunar New Year in a post on X on Tuesday, writing, “The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring.

“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you,” the post continued.

@IvankaTrump/X

@IvankaTrump/X

Ivanka, 54, signed off the post with “Happy Lunar New Year 新年快乐.”

She attached a photo of herself donning a white blazer, staring into the distance.

Social media users were quick to point out that in Chinese culture, wearing white is associated with death, mourning, and funerals.

@iGardon/X

“She’s already dressed for the Republican Party’s funeral in the midterms. Thoughtful!” California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s communications director Izzy Gardon posted.

“You aren’t supposed to wear white. You’re supposed to wear bright colors, red, blue, gold,” another user said.

Other MAGA accounts took issue with the entire premise of Ivanka sharing posts commemorating the Chinese New Year.

Hundreds of millions of people celebrated the Chinese New Year this week. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“Stop endorsing internationalism…Lunar New Year is not an American holiday,” one MAGA account posted.

“Given our relationship with China, I think, maybe, promoting the Chinese New Year is not a good look,” another quipped.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Ivanka’s rep for comment.

President Trump kicked off his second term by consistently railing against China and threatening arbitrary tariffs, up to 200%, before walking them back.

Ivanka has little involvement in her father's second term. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Late last year, a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping resulted in a temporary trade truce, and tensions have largely remained calm between Washington and Beijing. This month, Trump posted that he had “an excellent telephone conversation” with Xi ahead of his April trip to China.