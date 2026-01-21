Rare Ivanka Trump Appearance Sparks Surgery Speculation

Ivanka Trump’s sunglasses-clad appearance at the college football championship left viewers wondering if she’d gone under the knife.

The president’s 44-year-old daughter made a rare public appearance alongside her father at Monday’s championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers. Cameras caught the reclusive Ivanka wearing what appears to be Celine’s $550 Triomphe sunglasses, even though the match kicked off well after sunset.

Ivanka wore large sunglasses during the college football championship, even though the game took place well after dark. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The look led to some conspiratorial posts questioning if Ivanka was an “imposter”—a baseless theory that has long dogged her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, who is also known to wear sunglasses indoors.

Many more wondered if Ivanka wore the sunglasses to conceal some plastic surgery.

“I bet she’s had some work done,” wrote one X user. “The area under her glasses looks like there is some swelling and/or bruising.”

“Lots of fillers and bruising,” concurred another.

X / @sam_tells

X / StKytti

Ivanka posted a separate picture from the event to her Instagram stories, showing her without sunglasses and smiling next to her 9-year-old son, Theodore.

Ivanka takes a picture with Theodore Trump. Instagram / Ivanka Trump

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivanka has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors before. Social media users have speculated that she’s had a range of procedures, including rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal, botox injections, and a jaw implant. Ivanka has never confirmed that she’s had cosmetic work done.

Ivanka Trump at the 2016 RNC. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian pointed out that during an appearance on CNBC in September, he could see Ivanka had “central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area.”

He described this as a “common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase.”

“The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year,” Hovsepian, who has not treated Ivanka, told RadarOnline.com.

Ivanka on CNBC in Sept. 2025. Screengrab / CNBC

Ivanka’s look is said to be the inspiration behind the “Mar-a-Lago face” cosmetic surgery trend, which prioritizes full lips, sharp cheekbones, and taut skin.

Many high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, are suspected of getting procedures done to achieve the look.

Kristi Noem is suspected of having procedures done to achieve "Mar-a-Lago face." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images