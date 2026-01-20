Ivanka Trump Emerges Alongside Dad for First Time in Months

A rarely seen Ivanka Trump stepped back into the spotlight to watch a highly anticipated football match with her dad on Monday night.

Ivanka, 44, appeared alongside President Donald Trump, 79, in Miami for the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Photos and videos from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, showed Ivanka clad in a belted black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with matching black sunglasses. She was standing next to her husband, Jared Kushner, and Trump, who was flanked by four of his grandchildren: Don Jr.’s daughter Kai, 18; Eric’s daughter Carolina, 6, and son Luke, 8; and Ivanka’s son Theo, 9.

President Donald Trump was surrounded by family on Monday. Getty Images

Ivanka served as a senior adviser in the first Trump administration, but has largely been missing in action since her dad returned to the White House last year.

Just before Trump’s second inauguration, she told the Him & Her podcast: “I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

The last time Ivanka was spotted with the president was in October, when U.S. officials flew to Israel to address a rally before the last remaining hostages in Gaza were released.

Ivanka joined her father and U.S. officials for a trip to Israel in October. AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka celebrated the return of the hostages as a “triumph of faith, of courage, and of our shared humanity.”

“The president wanted me to share, as he has with so many of you personally, that he sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always, always,” she said at the time.

Ivanka also sang her dad’s praises in an Instagram post.

“I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak,” she wrote, throwing in kudos for her husband and special envoy Steve Witkoff. “Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity.”

In November, Ivanka shared a video of her son Theo, tossing around a football with Trump at the White House. One image showed the grandpa-grandson duo walking with Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Ivanka and Kushner share two other children: Arabella, 14, and Joseph Frederick Kushner, 12.

Trump, a longtime football fan, sat next to Ivanka as they watched the championship match on Monday night.

“Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” he said in a presidential message for the game, which came before his late-in-the-day proclamation for MLK Jr. Day. “God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!”

AFP via Getty Images

Though Ivanka sightings have been rare during Trump’s second term, she has reportedly been recruited by her dad to plan the upcoming—and first-ever—White House UFC Fight, which is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn on June 14—which just happens to be the president’s 80th birthday.