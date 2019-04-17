SERIOUSLY???

Ivanka Trump: I Passed on World Bank Job

Victoria Albert

Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press Wednesday that President Trump had asked her if she was interested in heading the 189-country World Bank—but that she declined, because she’s “happy with the work” she’s doing now. She said the idea had been raised as “a question,” not a concrete job offer. She spoke warmly of the eventual pick, David Malpass, telling a reporter on her trip to Africa that he’ll do an “incredible job.” When asked if Trump had offered her other high-profile positions, Ivanka demurred that she’d rather “keep that between” them. Trump said last week that he’d considered his daughter for the position because she’s “good with numbers.”

