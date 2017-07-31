Ivanka Trump Learned of Transgender Military Ban on Twitter

Read it at Politico
White House aides on Sunday said that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were shocked by President Donald Trump’s tweet announcing his plans to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, and had been unaware of the president’s decision beforehand, Politico reports. The couple—both New Yorkers and longtime Democratic donors, as is the president—had been viewed by progressives as potential bulwarks against Vice President Mike Pence’s social conservatism, but six months into the administration have yet to stymie most items on his agenda.