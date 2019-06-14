Ivanka Trump Made $4 Million From Dad’s D.C. Hotel in 2018

Ivanka Trump earned $4 million in 2018 from investments in her father's Washington, D.C. hotel, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The White House released the 2018 financial disclosure forms filed by Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, showing that the pair took in between $28 million and $135 million combined. Trump and Kushner have maintained ownership of their private business while working as unpaid advisers to President Trump. The forms, which have yet to be approved by the White House counsel’s office, showed Kushner holding on to anywhere from $27 million to $135 million in debt—the same amount he disclosed last year.

Trump also disclosed raking in $1 million from her now-defunct line of apparel, which she announced would close last July. She listed her overall assets and income worth as somewhere between $187 million and $786 million.