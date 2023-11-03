Ivanka Trump Must Testify in Dad’s Civil Fraud Trial, Court Rules
TOO BAD
Ivanka Trump’s appeal to postpone her testimony next week in her father’s civil fraud trial in New York was rejected by an appeals court on Thursday. The former president’s daughter had argued in a legal filing earlier in the day that, as a Florida resident and mother of three young children, being made to testify in New York in the middle of a school week will mean she would “suffer undue hardship.” Her lawyers also argued that she hadn’t lived or worked in New York since 2017 so the civil court shouldn’t have jurisdiction to compel her testimony. But her motion for a stay was denied, meaning she will have to testify next Wednesday. Donald Trump is also expected to testify in the $250 million fraud case on Monday. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified in the case on Thursday.