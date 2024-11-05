Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Ivanka Trump posted a 17-item thread on X Monday–the day before Americans decide whether her father deserves another go as president–filled not with detailed reasons why he would be more worthy of the job than Vice President Kamala Harris, but with non-political “life lessons.”

Trump has said she wants to avoid politics, and that’s largely remained true since leaving her White House adviser role when her father’s term ended nearly four years ago. She hasn’t appeared at a single campaign event for him besides the final night of the Republican National Convention in July, which was reportedly in a personal capacity.

And in infrequent media appearances, she has said that politics is “a pretty dark world,” and “at odds with what feels good for me as a human being.”

Monday‘s post, which she made on Instagram as well, doesn‘t single out her father once or take any partisan stance. She begins by saying that “family and friends are everything.”

The post came hours before her father, Donald, took the stage at a rally in Pittsburgh on the eve of Election Day, where, surrounded by children Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany Trump, the 78-year-old still lauded his missing daughter. “Ivanka’s great. She’s watching, she loves it, she loves the whole thing,” he said.

Though there was no talk of elections, Ivanka’s long-winded list includes advice on topics like life, friends and nutrition, as well as quotes from Indian-born American entrepreneur Naval Ravikant and Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Other items on her list are to “forgive people,” “be open to the truth, wherever it leads,” and “approach people and life with love and positivity.”

“Here’s to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments! ❤️✨" she concluded the message, which noted that she turned 43 recently. Her birthday was Oct. 30.

Posting about it and “some truths” she‘s learned five days later—hours before voters head to the polls—seems to be about the closest to a political statement she’s willing to give.