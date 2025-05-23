Ivanka Posts Pic of Herself Grappling With Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Coach

Ivanka Trump is once again flexing her muscles by showing off her jiu-jitsu skills online.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump shared a photo Thursday night of herself mid-throw, seemingly about to take down her trainer, Gui Valente.

Whether the photo is evidence of actual martial artistry is unclear. Trump posted the image to her 11.2 million X followers along with a laughing emoji and a jiu-jitsu gi emoji.

This isn’t the first time Trump has documented her training sessions with the Valente brothers—a trio of Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructors known for their celebrity clientele. Gui Valente is the brother of Joaquim Valente, better known as model Gisele Bündchen‘s boyfriend, whom met through jiu-jitsu training.

Trump previously posted a video in March of herself grappling at the Valente brothers’ gym in Miami, Florida, even defending against a simulated knife attack.

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen are seen on a bike ride in July 2024. MEGA/GC Images

“Jiu-jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance,” The Valente brothers’ Instagram account wrote while sharing the footage.

Trump sports a blue belt during her sparring sessions, an achievement that typically signifies at least two years of consistent training.

Ivanka Trump was seen taking her children to their jiu-jitsu class on May 10. MEGA/GC Images

Her husband, Jared Kushner, might be forgiven for raising an eyebrow at how much time Trump has been spending on the mat.

Rumors swirled that Bündchen was being pursued by her own Valente brother while she was still married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Just like Ivanka Trump, Bündchen also uploaded videos of herself training with Gui, Joaquim, and the third Valente brother, Pedro, in February 2022, months before her divorce from Brady.

Bündchen has strongly denied that her relationship with Joaquim began as an affair while she was still married.

In a January episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Ivanka explained that her whole family also loves jiu-jitsu.

“I most recently got into jiu-jitsu, courtesy of my daughter, Arabella,” she said. “I started driving her to classes. She started asking me to join, so I joined. Then my two sons wanted to do what their older sister was doing. Then my husband joined.”

She also described the sport as “almost like a moving meditation” and likened it to “three-dimensional chess,” adding, “There’s a real spiritualism to it.”