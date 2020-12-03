Ivanka Trump Shares Old Email in Furious Tweet About Inauguration Investigation
‘vindictiveness’
Ivanka Trump furiously tweeted on Thursday that she had to spend over five hours in a deposition this week related to a probe into spending by President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee back in 2017. She called the investigation, which alleges that more than $1 million was misused, a “politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness,” as well as a “waste of taxpayer dollars.” It’s doubtful that D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine would characterize it that way. A lawsuit from his office alleges the Trump Hotel charged the committee an exorbitant $175,000 per day for multiple days to rent the space.
In Ivanka’s deposition, Racine’s office questioned her about rates paid for the Trump Hotel event space. In her tweet, she shared a screenshot of an email from 2016 where she appeared to say the hotel should charge the committee a “fair market rate.” Emails in the lawsuit show Rick Gates, deputy chairman of the Inauguration Committee, was concerned about the rate and about “the media making a big story out of it.”