    Ivanka Trump's Rabbi Ditches RNC

    REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

    Ivanka Trump's rabbi has dropped his plans to speak at the Republican National Convention, after members of his Orthodox Jewish community signed a petition requesting he skip the event. In an email to his congregation, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein wrote that “the whole matter turned from rabbinic to political, something which was never intended…. I have never been involved in politics ... Politics divides people. My life has been devoted to uniting a community.”

    Read it at Washington Post