Ivanka Trump's Rabbi Ditches RNC

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
Ivanka Trump's rabbi has dropped his plans to speak at the Republican National Convention, after members of his Orthodox Jewish community signed a petition requesting he skip the event. In an email to his congregation, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein wrote that “the whole matter turned from rabbinic to political, something which was never intended…. I have never been involved in politics ... Politics divides people. My life has been devoted to uniting a community.”