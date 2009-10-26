Ivanka Trump’s Wedding Portrait

She donned a custom Vera Wang dress. He wore an off-kilter bowtie. And that was the official wedding photo from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Sunday ceremony. Dripping with diamonds from her own jewelry line, the 27-year-old Trump real-estate mini-mogul and Celebrity Apprentice co-host wed the New York Observer publisher in a private, star-studded Jewish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Among the 500 of their closest friends and families in attendance were Rudy Giuliani, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Andrew Cuomo, Barbara Walters, and Regis Philbin. The newlyweds have remained relatively private about the ceremony, but are planning a honeymoon to Africa, People magazine reports. Donald Trump kept his father-of-the-bride toast short and sweet, according to the magazine: “Be happy and enjoy your life.”
