CHANGE STARTS AT HOME
Ivanka: Workplace Harassment Can ‘Never’ Be Tolerated
First daughter Ivanka Trump said Friday that workplace harassment “can never be tolerated.” Speaking in Tokyo at the World Assembly for Women, Trump gave her first public comments in light of growing international attention on the pervasive sexual harassment facing women in the United States. “All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect,” Trump said. “This takes many forms including harassment, which can never be tolerated.”