Podcast Star Rips Erika Kirk for ‘Cosplaying as an Assassin’

Progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch has had it with Erika Kirk “cosplaying as an assassin” in her latest video.

Welch, co-host of the liberal I’ve Had It podcast, broke down Kirk’s lengthy video this week on her late husband’s podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, in which she wore an all-black outfit and hat.

In the video, Erika lamented “evil forces” at play, and explained that she went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to confront journalists who she claimed had slandered her in the wake of Charlie’s killing last year.

Erika said she wanted to confront journalists at an event meant to honor their work and the freedom of the press. The Charlie Kirk Show/Real America's Voice

Welch, who dressed up like Erika for her own show, criticized Kirk for the outfit and her rant.

“That is grossly dishonest when we’re speaking about assassins. It’s important to cosplay as an assassin, and I want to make sure Erika Kirk, that you remember that your late husband, who should not have died because we oppose gun violence, we support cosplay, but we oppose gun violence,” Welch said.

Welch called Erika's outfit and mannerisms in the video "bats--t crazy." I've Had It Podcast

Welch then played a video of various offensive comments that Charlie made when he was alive, including one clip in which he said he was ok with some gun deaths every year so that the Second Amendment could stand, and that he would question if a Black pilot was truly qualified for the job.

“All right, so as you can see, racism is ubiquitous at Turning Point USA,” Welch said after the clips were played. “You can dress like an assassin, and you can try to gaslight in a very dramatic way that your organization isn’t racist, but videos live forever.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, throws hats to the public. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“Videographic evidence of mental breakdowns live forever,” she said, in an apparent dig at Kirk’s video.

Welch and her co-host Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, who was crying laughing at some points, then pointed to the portion of Kirk’s video in which she criticized those who had questioned her behavior in the wake of her husband’s death.

"Pumps" could hardly contain her laughter at Welch's bit. I've Had It Podcast

“Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface,” Kirk said, in what appeared to be a dig at comedian Druski, who dressed up as MAGA women for a skit. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband.”

In response, Welch, mocking Kirk, said, “I get on camera, and I show everybody how bats--t crazy I am.”

“Sometimes art imitates life,” Welch added of Druski’s skit.

Comedian Druski parodies conservative MAGA women. screen grab

Kirk made the video just after the ill-fated White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was interrupted after a gunman attempted to storm the venue.

Kirk, who lives in the Phoenix area with her two young children, was seen crying after the attempted shooting, saying, “I just want to go home” as she was escorted away.

Welch pointed out Kirk’s hypocrisy on the matter, saying, “And I just cannot state enough she came out of a break, a 24-hour break of spending time with her family dressed as an assassin.”

Welch acknowledged she also looked "crazy." I've Had It Podcast

“If you think I look ridiculous and I’m acting ridiculous, you are spot on. This is f---ing crazy,” she said, addressing herself. “I chose to dress like an assassin. I chose to put this hat on and act like an unhinged f---ing maniac.

“And then wrap it all up in patriotism and some perverted love for the p---y-grabber Donald Trump, because I’m a Christian and what would Jesus do?” she ranted. “Jesus would want the guy who likes to grab p---ies and the adjudicated rapist, and the guy who wants to make sure everybody has guns.”