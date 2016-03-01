Ivy League Teams Ban Tackling in Practice

CHEAT SHEET
The coaches of the eight Ivy League football teams have agreed to eliminate full-contact hitting and tackling from regular season practices. Coaches from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, U. Penn, Cornell, and Dartmouth unanimously agreed to adopt the measure, which will become official after approval by the league's athletic directors and university presidents. Such bans on tackling come as a response to increasing concerns over the brain trauma and physical injuries resulting from such full-contact hits. As adopted, the rules would become the strictest among all collegiate football leagues.