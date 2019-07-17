CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Trump Election Commissioner Settles Lawsuit After Accusing Virginians of Voter Fraud
A former member of Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission has settled a lawsuit over reports he worked on that accused hundreds of Virginians of illegally voting. The reports, called the “Aliens Invasion,” were released by J. Christian Adams and his group, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, alleging that these non-citizens had committed a felony by voting. The lawsuit stated that the reports, which included the phone numbers, addresses, and social-security numbers of the alleged non-citizens, amounted to defamation and voter intimidation. PILF will now have to remove the private information of these people from their website, and will also have to issue a public apology stating that “PILF profoundly regrets any characterization of those registrants as felons or instances of registration or voting as felonies.” The lawsuit was brought by some of the individuals named in the report, who were in fact citizens, as well as the Richmond chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.