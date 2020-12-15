J. Lo to Grace the Stage for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
POP THE CHAMPAGNE
In some of the better news of 2020 so far, ABC announced Tuesday that Jennifer Lopez will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year. The actress, singer and business mogul has released multiple singles this year, including two songs with singer Maluma that they performed together at the American Music Awards last month. Other performers at the upcoming celebration will include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter, who worked together on Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” will perform together. Ryan Seacrest plans to host the show as he’s done for the past 16 years. Billy Porter and Lucy Hale will be his co-hosts in New York and Ciara will host from Los Angeles. Unlike during non-pandemic times, the event will be closed to the public.