J-Lo Tops Forbes Celebrity List

And with this victory, Jennifer Lopez drifted further and further away from “the block” from which she once came. The actress, singer, and host of American Idol dazzled her way to the top of the Forbes Celebrity 100 list—based on both money and fame—bumping Lady Gaga, last year’s winner, from the top. Banking a cool $42 million last year, J-Lo’s successful comeback was fueled by her $20 million Idol gig, a much-publicized split from Marc Anthony, L’Oreal and Gillette endorsements, a snazzy Kohl’s clothing line, her very own fragrance, 6.6 million Twitter followers, and 12 million fans on Facebook. It’s unclear whether 2001’s The Wedding Planner factored into the ranking.