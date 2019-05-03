New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Confirms Engagement After Student Reporter Spots Ring

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed her engagement to her partner after an eagle-eyed student reporter on an internship clocked a new ring on her finger. Ardern and Clarke Gayford got engaged over Easter weekend, a spokesman for the prime minister confirmed Friday, though no public announcement was made. She has reportedly been wearing the engagement ring since Monday and no comment was made on it until the intern—who must now be a shoo-in for a permanent role—saw it and asked her office what was going on. Ardern became the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office last July, and has been widely praised for her compassionate response to the unprecedented Christchurch mosque attacks in March.