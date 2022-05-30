Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Engaged: Report
GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Oh hey! Some nice news! According to People, Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley are engaged. Qualley, who recently received critical love letters for her performance in the Netflix limited series Maid and is the daughter of actress and model Andie MacDowell, was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring while at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new movie Stars at Noon, which fanned the rumor flames that Antonoff may have popped the question. The two first began dating last summer and have walked the red carpet at numerous events since, including the 2022 Grammys, where Antonoff was up for the Best Album for his work on Taylor Swift’s Evermore. Both have a string of famous exes—Antonoff previously dated Lena Dunham, while Qualley was linked to Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf—but this would be the first marriage for both. Neither star’s representatives have officially commented.