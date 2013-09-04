Jack Nicholson Reportedly Retiring

CHEAT SHEET
If this is the truth, then we can’t handle it. Iconic actor Jack Nicholson is reportedly retiring from show business. According to Radar Online, the 76-year-old Academy Award winner—who hasn’t made a movie since 2010’s How Do You Know—is calling it quits because of memory loss. A “well-placed Hollywood film insider” told the entertainment site that Jack “can no longer remember the lines being asked of him.” Since he first graced the silver screen as the title character in 1958’s The Cry Baby Killer, Nicholson has made his mark on Hollywood in such memorable movies as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Terms of Endearment, and As Good As It Gets, racking up a record-setting 12 Oscar nominations.