Jack Nicklaus’ Signature Rolex Goes to Auction for Children’s Hospital

Retired golf legend Jack Nicklaus, also known as the The Golden Bear, is putting the signature timepiece he wore for more than 50 years up for auction to benefit a children’s hospital. Nicklaus has had the watch since he received it at a Rolex-hosted event in Japan in 1966, according to Golf.com. The watch was with him, he said, for 12 of his 18 major golf titles. The proceeds from the sale will go to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which benefits the Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.