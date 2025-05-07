John F. Kennedy’s only living grandson Jack Schlossberg took a dig at Vice President JD Vance on social media Tuesday.

The vice president initially wrote a post on X early Tuesday endorsing his half-brother, Cory Bowman, for mayoral elections in Cincinnati, describing him as a “good guy with a heart for serving his community.”

Schlossberg then replied to Vance’s post a few hours later and quipped: “‘He’s a good guy.’ Emotional and heartfelt endorsement of your own brother.”

Bowman, a Republican coffee shop owner and pastor, is running against Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Republican Brian Frank in the city’s mayoral primary election. Two winners will then advance to the general election in November.

He and Vance share the same father.

This is not the first time Schlossberg has poked fun at Vance and his family. Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

Schlossberg is widely known for being outspoken on social media, and has taken jabs at Vance and his wife, Usha, in the past.

Last month, the former Vogue political correspondent joked that he and Usha were having a baby and wrote on X: “I’m having a son !! So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married.” Schlossberg then posted an edited photo of Usha holding a baby with his face cropped over on Instagram, and quipped: “Little jason and his mom — You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one.”

When Pope Francis died in late April, Schlossberg mocked Vance again and blamed him for the pontiff’s death. The vice president met with the pope a day before his passing.

“WHAT DID JD DO ? VP OF LITTLE FAITH meets with Pope YESTERDAY, today Pope dies,” Schlossberg wrote on Instagram April 21, underneath a photo that read “JD killed the Pope.”

“His parting gift to us was the fact that he did not like JD VANCE , VP of little Faith, at all.”