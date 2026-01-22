Jack Smith Hearing Descends Into Expletive-Filled Chaos

Expletives rang out in the hearing for the former Special Counsel Jack Smith after a far-right election denier approached a former police officer.

Extremist Ivan Raiklin was in the hearing where Smith was testifying publicly for the first time on his investigations into Trump.

During one of the recesses, Raiklin approached retired Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who has testified about being beaten and tasered while defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Far-right operative Ivan Raiklin (left) confronts former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone (right) during a recess in the testimony of Special Counsel Jack Smith at a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Video captured fellow former law enforcement officers holding Fanone back as he swore at Raiklin before being escorted out.

It all began when Raikin walked up toward Fanone and could be heard saying, “Hey, Michael.”

Fanone glanced over and responded, “Hey, what’s up, buddy?” before saying, “Go f--- yourself” as Raiklin introduced himself by name.

“Why do you have to swear at me?” Raiklin kept going as Fanone started to turn away.

“Oh dude, don’t pretend like we’re not mortal enemies,” Fanone responded. “Go f--- yourself.”

Raiklin continued to taunt Fanone. He could be heard asking him why he was “so spasmodic.”

At that point, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn quickly stepped in and tried to pull Fanone away as Fanone accused Raiklin of being a traitor to the U.S.

“You’ve threatened my family and you’ve threatened my life. You’re a traitor to this f---ing country. Go f--- yourself,” Fanone said in a low voice, pointing his finger at Raiklin.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer intervenes as far-right political operative Ivan Raiklin (left) confronted former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone (right) as he's held back by former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn during a break in testimony by former Special Counsel Jack Smith before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Fanone, who was wearing a Dropkick Murphys t-shirt with the words “fighting Nazis since 1996″ on the back, had his arms crossed over his chest as the election denier tried to provoke him and accused him of not being able to control himself.

Eventually, a U.S. Capitol Police officer stepped between the pair as Fanone’s former colleagues in defending the U.S. Capitol dragged him away.

“This guy’s threatened my family, threatened my children,” Fanone said. “Threatened to rape my children, rape my children, you sick b-----d.”

As those around him attempted to de-escalate the situation, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan could be heard banging his gavel as he tried to bring the room to order for the hearing to continue.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin moments later thanked Fanone and Democrats applauded him as he was escorted from the room.

Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shakes hands with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin at the conclusion of testimony from former Special Counsel Jack Smith at a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026. Al Drago/Getty Images

“Mr. Chairman, please control the deranged observer, Mr. Raiklin, so he doesn’t create any other problems with this today,” Raskin said.

Later in the hearing, GOP Rep. Troy Nehls addressed the retired law enforcement officers who responded on January 6, sitting in the front row behind Smith. He blamed the U.S. Capitol leadership team for what happened that day rather than the president.

As he spoke, Fanone could be seen leaning forward in his chair as he brought his hands over his mouth and coughed: “F--- yourself.”