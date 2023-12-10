Jack Smith Pulls Out All the Stops to Debunk Trump’s Election Claims
SPARE NO EXPENSE
Special counsel Jack Smith and his team are pulling out all the stops to disprove Donald Trump’s argument that foreign governments may have meddled in the 2020 election. In a new 45-page filing, Smith’s office details its exhaustive interviews with more than a dozen Trump Administration intelligence officials—all of whom said the former president’s allegations were false. Trump has recently sought to argue that his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and encourage the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters—actions that are the subject of a federal indictment in Washington, D.C.—were warranted due to classified evidence he had seen which suggested that potential meddling from foreign governments might have tainted 2020 vote counts. But after doing its own research, the special counsel’s office is rejecting that claim. “The defendant’s effort to blame law enforcement for the riot of which they were victims,” special counsel Thomas Windom wrote in the filing, “fares no better than the attempt of a bank robber to blame security guards who failed to stop his crimes.”