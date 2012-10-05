Jack Welch Slams Jobs Report

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BuzzFeed
The latest jobs numbers were a pleasant surprise to many, but former General Electric CEO Jack Welch found them to be downright unbelievable. The unemployment rate fell to below 8 percent for the first time since President Obama took office. But Welch quickly took to Twitter to accuse the Obama team of manipulating the newly released numbers. “Unbelievable jobs numbers ... .these Chicago guys will do anything ... can’t debate so change numbers,” he tweeted. Mitt Romney offered a less inflammatory response to the jobs numbers. Pointing out that the U.S. added fewer jobs in September than in August and that the "real unemployment rate" is still closer to 11 percent, Romney said, "This is not what a real recovery looks like."