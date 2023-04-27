‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Facing Terroristic Threat and Assault Charges

Former Jackass star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania state police on Thursday to face terroristic threat and assault charges. Margera, who had been missing and had a warrant out for his arrest since Monday, allegedly punched his brother, Jesse, in the ear, nose and eye on Monday morning, urinated in the kitchen sink and fled into the woods, and had been on the run.

His bail has been set at $50,000.

“I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers,” Bam Margera wrote in an Instagram caption posted Thursday. “Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. Fuck him.”

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the incident allegedly started Sunday, when Margera was heard pounding on his brother’s door then left a note that read, “​​If you even fucking think of calling the police on me I will officially fuck you up.” Bam eventually told Jesse, “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, Jesse Margera tweeted he was concerned that Bam was on the run with an 8-year-old child and using meth.

“His gf has her phone, I’m obviously very worried about bam but I’m extremely worried about that there is an 8 yr old child w them,” Margera wrote. “I can’t even imagine the environment in that car right now. I hope she’s okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn’t deserve this unnecessary trauma... Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking.”