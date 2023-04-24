Bam Margera on the Run After Brawl With Brother: Cops
INTO THE WOODS
Police are on the hunt for Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera after a violent family altercation allegedly prompted him to flee into the woods behind his Pennsylvania castle. Citing a police report, TMZ reported that the incident started Sunday morning, when Margera was heard banging on his brother’s door and then allegedly left him a note reading, “If you even fucking think of calling the police on me I will officially fuck you up.” Cops say that when Margera’s brother went downstairs to find the former pro skater peeing in the sink, the two allegedly got into a fight that ended with Margera saying, “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” and then threatening to kill everyone in the house. When police arrived at the Pocopson Township home, Bam allegedly took off into the forest, and as of Monday afternoon had not been found. The troubled ex-stuntman, who has a history of run-ins with the law, has been charged with four misdemeanors including simple assault and terroristic threats.