Trump Says Netanyahu Was ‘Rightfully’ Criticized for Oct. 7 Attack Failings
SLAMMED
Donald Trump thinks it’s right that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticized for the failings that allowed Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks to take place. Speaking to Time magazine, the former president said the attacks “should have never happened.” “And I will say this, Bibi Netanyahu rightfully has been criticized for what took place on October 7,” Trump said. Hamas gunmen killed about 1,200 people in the assault in southern Israel last year, making it the deadliest terror attack in Israeli history. The attack also prompted the ongoing war in Gaza, with Netanyahu vowing to wipe out Hamas and return all hostages abducted on Oct. 7. Trump also said in his interview that he’d “had a bad experience with Bibi,” reiterating his complaints that Netanyahu pulled out at the eleventh hour before a planned “joint” operation to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. “I was not happy about that,” Trump said. “That was something I never forgot.”