Bam Margera’s Brother Says He’s On the Run and Nursing a ‘Meth Habit’
‘SCARY & HEARTBREAKING’
Bam Margera, the former Jackass star missing since Pennsylvania police issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday, is on the lam with his girlfriend and her young daughter, according to his brother. Jess Margera tweeted Wednesday that he is “obviously very worried about Bam” but was even more concerned about an 8-year-old child allegedly traveling with him. “I can’t even imagine the environment in that car right now,” Jess wrote. “I hope she’s okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn’t deserve this unnecessary trauma.” He provided few other details, but the child was identified as the daughter of Bam’s girlfriend by TMZ, which first reported the posts. In another tweet, Jess claimed that his brother was struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine in the lead-up to an alleged assault Monday, writing, “Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking.”