‘Jackass' Star Was Driving Drunk

    Ryan Dunn was behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level over twice the legal limit when he was killed in a fatal crash earlier this week. A toxicology report shows that Dunn’s blood alcohol level was 0.196; the legal limit for drivers in Pennsylvania, where the accident occurred, is 0.08. Police say Dunn may have been driving his car over 130 miles per hour when he went off the road. A passenger in the vehicle, Zachary Hartwell, was also killed in the accident.

