Jackie Kennedy Letters to Priest Out

Jacqueline Kennedy was as private as she was beloved, but newly released letters from a 14-year correspondence with a Dublin priest reveal some of the deepest insights into her marriage to JFK. In the letters, which go up for auction next month, she begins writing to Father Joseph Leonard before she married Kennedy in 1953. Bride-to-be Bouvier expressed concern that Kennedy is “like my father in a way—loves the chase and is bored with the conquest—and once married needs proof he’s still attractive, so flirts with other women and resents you.” After JFK's assassination, she wrote “God will have a bit of explaining to do to me if I ever see Him.”