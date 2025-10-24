Jackie Kennedy’s Grandson Slams Trump for ‘Pouring Concrete’ Where She ‘Planted Flowers’

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s grandson is slamming President Donald Trump for paving over the iconic Rose Garden she designed.

Jack Schlossberg, 32, shared his scathing remarks on Instagram, and included a childhood photo of his father, John F. Kennedy Jr., marveling at the Rose Garden in full bloom in 1963.

“My grandmother saw America in full color—Trump sees black and white,” Schlossberg said. “Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete. She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.”

The Rose Garden was ripped up in June and quickly filled with concrete. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He continued, “Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on—in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service. A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction, and who actually care.”

The iconic Rose Garden now resembles a resort patio at Mar-a-Lago. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Kennedy scion’s post comes months after Trump flattened, paved, and installed Mar-a-Lago-style patio furniture—complete with striped yellow-and-white umbrellas like he has at his South Florida estate—to turn the once flower-filled Rose Garden into the “Rose Garden Club.”

Trump destroyed another piece of the Kennedys’ White House legacy this week. He demolished the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden—along with the entirety of the White House’s East Wing—to make space for his 90,000 square foot ballroom.

The garden had sat just outside of the East Wing Colonnade and was partly maintained by the first ladies who succeeded her.

The iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, also known as the East Garden or First Lady’s Garden, is among the casualties of President Donald Trump’s ballroom construction. National Park Service

Trump’s new ballroom, slated to be 90,000 square feet, is expected to tower over the 55,000-square-foot White House once construction is complete in 2029—assuming it remains on schedule.

The structure—the most significant White House change by a modern president—will ensure that Trump, 79, leaves a mark that will persist in Washington long after he is gone.

Over a century of history in the East Wing, including its colonnade, family theater, and the Office of the First Lady, was turned into rubble this week. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Trump claimed over the summer that the White House would not be affected by his ballroom project, telling reporters that the new structure would push right up against the East Wing, but not touch it.

Things changed rapidly this week.

The East Wing’s facade and the first lady’s office were demolished without warning on Monday. By Thursday evening, the entire wing, including its colonnade, family theater, visitors center, and gift shop, was reduced to rubble.

Not even the trees outside the White House were safe. Satellite imagery shows that two southern magnolias, commemorating presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt, have been removed from the eastern edge of the White House grounds.

Magnolia trees commemorating the U.S. presidents Warren G. Harding, left, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, right, have been removed from the White House grounds. National Park Service

The rapid White House changes occurred without congressional oversight and have drawn swift condemnation from Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, who lived in the house for eight years as first lady in the 1990s.

“It’s not his house,” Clinton posted on X. “It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”