Jackie Kennedy’s Grandson Slams Trump for ‘Pouring Concrete’ Where She ‘Planted Flowers’

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s grandson is slamming President Donald Trump for paving over the iconic Rose Garden she designed.
Jack Schlossberg, 32, shared his scathing remarks on Instagram, and included a childhood photo of his father, John F. Kennedy Jr., marveling at the Rose Garden in full bloom in 1963.
“My grandmother saw America in full color—Trump sees black and white,” Schlossberg said. “Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete. She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.”
He continued, “Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on—in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service. A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction, and who actually care.”
The Kennedy scion’s post comes months after Trump flattened, paved, and installed Mar-a-Lago-style patio furniture—complete with striped yellow-and-white umbrellas like he has at his South Florida estate—to turn the once flower-filled Rose Garden into the “Rose Garden Club.”
Trump destroyed another piece of the Kennedys’ White House legacy this week. He demolished the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden—along with the entirety of the White House’s East Wing—to make space for his 90,000 square foot ballroom.
The garden had sat just outside of the East Wing Colonnade and was partly maintained by the first ladies who succeeded her.
Trump’s new ballroom, slated to be 90,000 square feet, is expected to tower over the 55,000-square-foot White House once construction is complete in 2029—assuming it remains on schedule.
The structure—the most significant White House change by a modern president—will ensure that Trump, 79, leaves a mark that will persist in Washington long after he is gone.
Trump claimed over the summer that the White House would not be affected by his ballroom project, telling reporters that the new structure would push right up against the East Wing, but not touch it.
Things changed rapidly this week.
The East Wing’s facade and the first lady’s office were demolished without warning on Monday. By Thursday evening, the entire wing, including its colonnade, family theater, visitors center, and gift shop, was reduced to rubble.
Not even the trees outside the White House were safe. Satellite imagery shows that two southern magnolias, commemorating presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt, have been removed from the eastern edge of the White House grounds.
The rapid White House changes occurred without congressional oversight and have drawn swift condemnation from Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, who lived in the house for eight years as first lady in the 1990s.
“It’s not his house,” Clinton posted on X. “It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”