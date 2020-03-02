Los Angeles DA: ‘Sorry’ My Husband Pulled Gun on Black Lives Matter Protesters
Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologized on Monday after her husband pointed a gun towards Black Lives Matter protesters who were demonstrating in front of their home. “It was just him and I in that house and we really didn’t know what was about to happen,” she said during a press conference, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lacey said she and her husband are “profoundly sorry” for what happened. “It’s never my intent to harm any protester. I just want to live in peace and do my job.” About 30 demonstrators gathered in front of Lacey’s home before dawn on Monday, protesting her refusal to meet with black activists and organizers. Video from the scene reportedly shows Lacey’s husband pointing a gun from his front door and yelling, “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.” Police were called to the scene, but the Los Angeles Police Department said no one was arrested. This comes just before Tuesday’s primary elections for the city’s district attorney seat. Lacey’s campaign has not commented on the matter.