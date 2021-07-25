CHEAT SHEET
    Jackie Mason, Legendary Comedian and Voice of Simpsons’ Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, Dies at 93

    ‘THE ULTIMATE JEW’

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jon Levy/AFP via Reuters

    Legendary comedian Jackie Mason has died after being hospitalized for difficulty breathing, according to CNN. He was 93. “He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” Raoul Felder, his long-time associate, confirmed to the network. Mason’s long running standup comedy routine relied heavily on his Jewish faith, a style which became known as “Borscht Belt.” He was an ordained rabbi and amateur boxer and appeared in 11 episodes of The Simpsons, voicing the role of Krusty the Clown’s father Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky. He also ran the popular blog “The Ultimate Jew” until his hospitalization two weeks ago.

