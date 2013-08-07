Jackie Robinson Statue Vandalized

CHEAT SHEET
First a dead shark on the subway, now vandalizing a Jackie Robinson statue—what gives, New York? A statue of Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn was found vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs on Wednesday. A Brooklyn Cyclones spokesperson has said that surveillance tapes are being reviewed to try to identify the vandal. The statue commemorates the moment when Reese, captain of the Brooklyn Dodgers, put his arm around Robinson in front of crowd that was shouting racial taunts during Robinson's first season in the majors.