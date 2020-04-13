Mother of Timberwolves’ Star Karl Anthony Towns Dies of COVID-19
Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, died on Monday due to coronavirus complications, the family said in a statement released by the team. “Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the statement reads. “Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.” Karl-Anthony’s father, Karl Towns Sr., also tested positive for the coronavirus, but his condition has reportedly been stable.