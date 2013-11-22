Jackie’s Pink Suit Hidden Away

Jackie Kennedy’s style was the reason her husband joked in Paris that he was “the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris.” On the fateful day of his assassination, he had asked her to wear the pink suit that would be stained with blood during the shooting, and that she would refuse to take off for hours afterward. “I want them to see what they’ve done,” she famously said. The suit was never cleaned, but was eventually given by Caroline Kennedy to the National Archives with the understanding that it wouldn’t be displayed for decades and that the Kennedy family would be consulted before it was.