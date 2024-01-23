Hugh Jackman’s Ex Reveals First Acting Gig in Almost a Decade
DRY SPELL OVER
Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness is set to star in her first acting project in almost a decade, which comes after the couple announced in September that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Furness was already an established star in Australia when she met the then 27-year-old Jackman in 1995 on the set of the TV show Corelli—which was his first role out of acting school. The pair married a year later and adopted two children together. Furness will appear in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, alongside Australian actors Eric Bana, Anna Torv, and Jacqueline McKenzie, which is set to be released next month. Furness has not been seen on screen since the Australian TV show Hyde & Seek in 2016, according to her IMDB page, but has spent much of her time away from the camera launching the non-profit, Adopt Change, and campaigning to overhaul Australia’s national adoption laws. She is also set to appear in the TV series, Antibody Heat, alongside Anthony LaPaglia, which is billed as “a romantic pandemicomedy series” set in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.