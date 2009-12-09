Jackson Brothers on Larry King Live
Dr. Conrad Murray may be a free man, but if Michael Jackson's brothers had their say, he'd be in the clink. The brothers Jackson went on Larry King Live Tuesday to plug—what else?—their upcoming reality show, and talk quickly turned to the doc's role in their brother's death.
Dr. Conrad Murray may be a free man, but if Michael Jackson's brothers had their say, he'd be in the clink. The brothers Jackson went on Larry King Live Tuesday to plug—what else?—their upcoming reality show, and talk quickly turned to the doc's role in their brother's death.