Kentucky Carnival Worker Fatally Strangled Man After Special Needs Kid Was Insulted: Cops
‘GO TO SLEEP B*TCH’
A worker at a fair in Jackson County, Kentucky, strangled a man to death during an argument over a special needs child being insulted, according to court documents. Zachariah Konkle was arrested last week after the victim, Michael Steele, ended up in hospital but the charges have since been upgraded to murder after Steele died. Konkle was working at the fair when a family came up to him complaining about someone making fun of their special needs child. Konkle went to confront another worker about the complaint when Steele stepped in, leading to the men getting into an altercation. Witnesses told police Konkle put Steele in a headlock, punched him multiple times in the back of the head, and said “go to sleep bitch.” Konkle says he released Steele after hearing him gasp for air but witnesses say Konkle only stopped once Steele’s body went limp. Steele died on July 31.