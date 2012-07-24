Jackson Family Brawl Worsens

CHEAT SHEET
You gotta be starting something. The family feud between members of the Jackson family appears to be worsening. On Tuesday morning, Katherine Jackson’s lawyers released a statement alleging that Janet, Jermaine, and Randy drove onto her property and roughed up Michael’s children. Now a source tells TMZ that singer Janet Jackson called Michael’s daughter “a spoiled little bitch” to which Paris supposedly replied, “This is our house. Not the Jackson family house. Now get the f--k out!” Paris tweeted a denial to TMZ later today saying, “No one slapped anyone, and I did not cuss Janet out.”