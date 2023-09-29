Jacky Oh’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After Her Unexpected Passing
TRAGIC
A cause of death has been determined in the passing of Jacky Oh after the 32-year-old died unexpectedly four months ago. The former MTV Wild ‘N Out star died after unexpected complications with cosmetic surgery, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office told PEOPLE. TMZ reported that just hours before she died, she complained that her head was “burning” and then began to have trouble speaking. The autopsy report notes that she had swelling of the brain, per TMZ. The announcement comes months after her May 31 death, which was mourned by friends and fans alike. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” BET Media Group said in a statement after her death. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons.”