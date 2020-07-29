CHEAT SHEET
Charges Filed in Paige Johnson Killing, Ten Years After She Disappeared
A Kentucky man has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Paige Johnson. Then 17-year-old Johnson disappeared after a party in 2010, and her body was discovered in Clermont County, Kentucky in March. Jacob Bumpass, the man who was charged, is the prime suspect in her death. Bumpass was reportedly at the party Johnson attended, and had told investigators in 2010 that he had brought Johnson to a home in Covington, Kentucky at about 1 a.m. Police say there are holes in Bumpass’ story, but cannot bring murder charges because they don’t know how Johnson died.