Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman Ordered to Make New Robocalls to Correct Voter Suppression Misinfo
RIGHTING THEIR WRONGS?
Conservative hucksters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have been ordered to make a “curative” robocall for everyone who received their earlier version that was allegedly aimed at suppressing the vote in the November election. The pair are facing election violation charges in Michigan and Ohio over the robocall aimed at thousands of minority voters in the Midwest. But on Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled they must arrange for a new robocall to be made to all the recipients of an Aug. 26 vote call in an attempt to correct the misinformation.
The new call has to be made by 5 p.m. Thursday and contain the message: “At the direction of a United States district court, this call is intended to inform you that a federal court has found that the message you previously received regarding mail-in voting from Project 1599, a political organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, contained false information that has had the effect of intimidating voters, and thus interfering with the upcoming presidential election, in violation of federal voting-rights laws.” The calls may be difficult, however, since a condition of Wohl and Burkman’s bail in Michigan prohibited them from initiating any further robocalls or any other mass communication until after the election.