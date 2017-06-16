Jada Pinkett Smith Fires Back At Tupac Biopic

CHEAT SHEET
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith criticized the “true untold” biopic on legendary rapper Tupac Shakur in a series of tweets Friday. “Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she wrote. The portrayal of her relationship with Tupac, she wrote, is “deeply hurtful,” and is one of the many false claims of the film. 50 Cent also criticized the film, calling it “bullshit” and said “That was a bad movie man, 2 PAC is supposed to be a classic they fucked it.” Pinkett Smith is now married to actor Will Smith.