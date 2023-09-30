Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes for Answers After Arrest in Tupac Murder

Read it at Instagram
Jada Pinkett Smith says she hopes for some answers in the murder of her childhood friend, rapper Tupac Shakur. “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. The post came after officials announced that Duane Keith Davis had been charged with murder with a deadly weapon committed to promote a criminal gang. Davis, 60, who is also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D” had previously said he was in the car that pulled up next to Shakur’s vehicle in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, when he was shot dead.