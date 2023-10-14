CHEAT SHEET
Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Gay Rumors Surrounding Will Smith Marriage
Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up further on her marriage to Will Smith, her affair with rapper August Alsina and how she once shared a kiss with long-time friend Tupac Shakur. Hoda Kota asked the 52-year-old about rumors her and Smith are swingers or if one of them is gay. “I would say that none of that’s true,” Pinkett Smith responded. “I definitely can understand why there would be misunderstandings, but none of it’s true,” Pinkett Smith said. She revealed that Smith “absolutely” knew about her affair with Alsina before it became public and that she and good friend Tupac Shakur shared a kiss back in the day but that there was no chemistry.