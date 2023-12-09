CHEAT SHEET
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Oscars Slap Saved Her Marriage
Jada Pinkett Smith says she calls the infamous Oscar’s slap the “holy slap” because “so many positive things came after it.” The star’s marriage to husband Will Smith was reportedly in crisis after 30 years, and the pair had separated six years before the 2022 Oscar’s incident. In July 2020, the couple sat down on Pinkett Smith’s podcast, Red Table Talk, to discuss their separation. But Pinkett Smith credits the slap with saving her marriage saying, “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”